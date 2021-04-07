Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 490,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 92,328 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,372,113 shares of company stock worth $81,135,176. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577,628. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.