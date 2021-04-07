Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,525 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,958 shares of company stock worth $10,118,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.62 and a 200 day moving average of $141.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

