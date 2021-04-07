Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MLAB stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.42. 192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,731. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $125,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,461.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

