Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

LRCX traded up $13.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $665.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,587. The business has a 50-day moving average of $568.00 and a 200-day moving average of $476.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $666.64. The stock has a market cap of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

