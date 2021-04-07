Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,827 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,212,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,701,000.

SIZE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,293. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $122.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.16.

