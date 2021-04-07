Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 326.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,855 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 98,351 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $19.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.