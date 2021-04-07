Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $83.15 million, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.