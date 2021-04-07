Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New $90,000 Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

