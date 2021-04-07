Zacks Investment Research Lowers Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) to Hold

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

SAL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838. The company has a market cap of $126.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.81. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

