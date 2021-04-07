Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,938 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $14,545,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 123,982 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $62.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.