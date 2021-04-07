Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,938 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $14,545,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 123,982 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter.
VGSH opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $62.30.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.