Marlin One Day Volume Reaches $104.79 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. Marlin has a total market cap of $175.76 million and $104.79 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00071123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00258880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.71 or 0.00766709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,585.15 or 0.99570991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016856 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

