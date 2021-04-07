renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $55,980.68

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $55,980.68 or 0.98507328 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $655.74 million and $11.53 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renBTC has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00056564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00022413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $360.08 or 0.00633626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00079776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,714 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

