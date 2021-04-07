Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $75.50 and last traded at $76.48. 11,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,711,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.62.

Specifically, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,011,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 892,987 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,964. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $743,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 117,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

