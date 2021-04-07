Rollins Financial Makes New $989,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up approximately 0.5% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QLD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.07. 12,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,746. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.73.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

