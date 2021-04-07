Rollins Financial Invests $38,000 in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 96,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

HSDT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.