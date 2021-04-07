Rollins Financial Takes $657,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

BND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.96. 19,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,099. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

