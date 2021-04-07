$1.53 EPS Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.51. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $3,076,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,956,474.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total value of $2,089,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,223,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,091 shares of company stock worth $13,966,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in ICU Medical by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.65. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,667. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.88.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

