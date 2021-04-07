Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MAXN opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

