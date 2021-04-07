Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $727,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM traded down $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.30. 6,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,428. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.68.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.