Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $751,000 Investment in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,964,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 22,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.55. 1,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,570. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.09. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

