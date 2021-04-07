RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $11.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.07.

RLJ has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,398 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,197,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 317,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

