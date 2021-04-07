Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$694.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$694.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFH. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of FFH stock traded up C$10.71 on Wednesday, reaching C$562.57. 1,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The stock has a market cap of C$15.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$528.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$454.43. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$319.37 and a 1-year high of C$562.57.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 48.5299978 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

