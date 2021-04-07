Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Buys £152.67 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Rakesh Thakrar acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50) per share, for a total transaction of £152.67 ($199.46).

Rakesh Thakrar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).

On Tuesday, March 16th, Rakesh Thakrar sold 3,925 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £28,299.25 ($36,973.15).

LON PHNX traded up GBX 13.20 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 740.20 ($9.67). 720,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 722.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 713.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 531.76 ($6.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The firm has a market cap of £7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 24.10 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $23.40. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 759 ($9.92).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through five segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services. The company offers workplace pension, and customer saving and investment products under the Standard Life brand.

