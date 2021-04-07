Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 115,719 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,719 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,892,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 168,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,443,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,212,000 after purchasing an additional 45,683 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $16,738,000. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CZR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

