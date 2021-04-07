Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $864,000 Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. The Hain Celestial Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

HAIN traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.27. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,661. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.23 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HAIN. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

