Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Garmin by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Garmin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $73.63 and a one year high of $137.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.41.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

