tru Independence LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $110.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

