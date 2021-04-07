Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires New Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,565 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,304,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

