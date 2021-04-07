tru Independence LLC Takes $561,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.16 and a one year high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

