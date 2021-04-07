HM Payson & Co. Has $3.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.16 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

