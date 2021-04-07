tru Independence LLC Buys 3,641 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.79 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.64.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

