Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 56 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $281.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $150.66 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

