$0.55 EPS Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. Post posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Post by 2,479.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 29.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Post by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 97,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE POST opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.70. Post has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,637.79 and a beta of 0.71.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

