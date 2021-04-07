Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

MO stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

