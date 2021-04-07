Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,491,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $95,450,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $59,944,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,563,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after buying an additional 427,258 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.41.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $128.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

