Curi Capital Takes $97,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $59.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48.

