Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.29. Flowserve reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

