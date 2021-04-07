Curi Capital Acquires New Stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares during the last quarter.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90.

