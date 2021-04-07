225 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.24.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $284.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.08 and its 200 day moving average is $252.22. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $286.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

