Carret Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,650 Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 11.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 629,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,196,363. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLDR stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

