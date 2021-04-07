Carret Asset Management LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,891 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

NVDA opened at $554.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $343.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $257.00 and a twelve month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

