7,352 Shares in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

IDV opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.