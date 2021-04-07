Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 858 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 858 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $326,396,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,321,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $1,292,070.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,153,239.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.26.

Best Buy stock opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.65. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

