17,423 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Bought by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of FTXO opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63.

