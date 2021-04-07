Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 6,707 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NVO opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 54.07%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

