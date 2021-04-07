-$0.05 EPS Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BioLife Solutions posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,186,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 462,954 shares of company stock worth $18,613,998. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 503,659 shares during the period. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $17,934,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,341,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS opened at $36.81 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.