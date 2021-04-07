Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,490 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $177.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.13 and a 52 week high of $184.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.70 and a 200-day moving average of $144.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

