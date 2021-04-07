TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys New Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of TSI opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann acquired 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $71,816.22. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 432,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,769.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 138,053 shares of company stock valued at $782,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.