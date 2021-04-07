2,318 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 854.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64.

