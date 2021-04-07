TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases Shares of 979 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 979 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after buying an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after buying an additional 210,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,286,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.11.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $299.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.05 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

